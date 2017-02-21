Search
    Port: House votes to allow non-lethal weapons on drones after heated debate

    By Rob Port Today at 12:59 p.m.
    Rep. Rick Becker (R-Minot) speaks in favor of his bill to close a loophole in current law allowing law enforcement drones to carry non-lethal weapons.

    Rep. Rick Becker (R-Bismarck) has introduced bills to regulate law enforcement’s use of drones in our state for each of the last three legislative sessions.

    In the 2013 session a comprehensive bill he introduced to require a warrant for drone surveillance and to prohibit the use of weapons on drones failed. In 2015 a bill to restrict weapons on drones passed, only because it was amended to apply only to lethal weapons, it had the effect of making North Dakota the first state in the union to make the use of non-lethal weapons on drones by law enforcement explicitly legal.

    After all, if the law only prohibits law enforcement’s use of lethal weapons, then non-lethal weapons are legal by omission.

    Today Becker’s HB1167 came before the House floor to close that loophole for non-lethal weapons and it prompted some heated debate.

    Click to read more and see the video.

