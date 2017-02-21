In the 2013 session a comprehensive bill he introduced to require a warrant for drone surveillance and to prohibit the use of weapons on drones failed. In 2015 a bill to restrict weapons on drones passed, only because it was amended to apply only to lethal weapons, it had the effect of making North Dakota the first state in the union to make the use of non-lethal weapons on drones by law enforcement explicitly legal.

After all, if the law only prohibits law enforcement’s use of lethal weapons, then non-lethal weapons are legal by omission.

Today Becker’s HB1167 came before the House floor to close that loophole for non-lethal weapons and it prompted some heated debate.

