One such event this weekend got a little heated, all the more so when a Republican lawmaker in attendance expressed some frustration on social media afterward.

Senator Scott Meyer of District 18, who enraged North Dakota progressives with an upset victory over a long-time Democratic lawmaker which he bragged about on Fox News, described a forum hosted by the Grand Forks Chamber of Commerce as a “pontification festival” on Twitter.

Meyer’s post was retweeted by fellow Republican Jake Blum, a state representative from District 42 who enraged the state’s progressives by unseating titular Democratic chairwoman Kylie Oversen.

Democrats saw this tweeting and pounced, rushing to the media with press release denouncing Meyer and Blum for expressing (the latter indirectly) a mild bit of frustration with an event that was apparently long on ranting and short on discourse.

