Port: Please stop wasting time wrangling over your salary, Gov. Burgum
Dear Governor Burgum,
During your campaign against Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem in the Republican primary you promised to decline your salary if elected. Some of us, including this humble observer, thought that was little more than a silly talking point. Something to fire up the rubes who see great meaning in that sort of a gesture. As though declining your salary, which amounts to a rounding error in the state budget, is some sort of nuanced fiscal reform.
But you won the election, and since then you’ve been trying to make good on that promise. That’s to your credit.
Only it’s proven harder than you expected. There are a lot of excellent reasons to stop elected officials from declining their salaries, not the least of which is that you might succeed in creating an expectation among the electorate that all elected officials forgo getting paid. While you may be wealthy, thanks to your years of success in the private sector, others voters may want to elect to office in the future will probably need their salaries.