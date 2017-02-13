Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Port: Please President Kennedy, the North Dakota University System doesn’t need another Dean Bresciani

    By Rob Port Today at 11:00 a.m.
    NDSU president Dean Bresciani congratulates Mark Kennedy after being selected as the next president of the University of North Dakota Tuesday afternoon. Jesse Trelstad/ Grand Forks Herald

    Last week the Grand Forks Herald reported a story about University of North Dakota President Mark Kennedy pushing ahead to replace a retiring event coordinator.

    That wouldn’t be noteworthy except that the University of North Dakota is, like the rest of state government, grappling with budget reductions. The campus is currently under a hiring freeze. So the university president moving to fill a position that has, among its various job duties, pouring drinks at the presidents events is a tone deaf decision.

    Which is not what many observers expected from Kennedy, a former Republican member of the U.S. Congress. I think the expectations most had was that Kennedy would be better at managing the political scrutiny which comes along with such a prominent public post.

    Kennedy, clearly irritated by the Herald story, followed up on it with a letter to the editor defending the move because he once saw former President George W. Bush pour drinks at an event. Which only dug the hole a little deeper for Kennedy, because it made people wonder why Kennedy can’t also pour his own drinks during this time of belt tightening.

    Click here to continue reading the post.

    Explore related topics:opinionrob portundMark KennedyNorth Dakota
    Advertisement
    randomness