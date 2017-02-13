That wouldn’t be noteworthy except that the University of North Dakota is, like the rest of state government, grappling with budget reductions. The campus is currently under a hiring freeze. So the university president moving to fill a position that has, among its various job duties, pouring drinks at the presidents events is a tone deaf decision.

Which is not what many observers expected from Kennedy, a former Republican member of the U.S. Congress. I think the expectations most had was that Kennedy would be better at managing the political scrutiny which comes along with such a prominent public post.

Kennedy, clearly irritated by the Herald story, followed up on it with a letter to the editor defending the move because he once saw former President George W. Bush pour drinks at an event. Which only dug the hole a little deeper for Kennedy, because it made people wonder why Kennedy can’t also pour his own drinks during this time of belt tightening.

Click here to continue reading the post.