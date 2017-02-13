Farver: Sticking to resolutions is hard to do

Someday, I'm going to be one of those uber efficient farm wives who keeps the books current and will produce a balance sheet at a moment's notice. Today is not that day, though. Today, is the day I'm pulling my hair out, drinking pots of coffee, and using all the creative cuss words I know — promising myself I won't be in the same situation next year at this time.

Keeping the farm books current is an important job. We need timely information about budgets, cash flow and loan balances to help us make decisions about equipment purchases and additional fertilizer or chemical application during the crop season, to file tax returns and to apply for new operating loans each year before it's time for seeding in the spring.

The set of books most ag producers keep is equal to a busy Main Street business, and sometimes more complex. It just so happens to be sandwiched in between seeding, calving, haying and harvest.

At our place, and I suspect is the same for many others, it ends up happening early in the morning or late at night, before or after a full days work. Unless it's Bookwork Season. Then it's an all-out, all day, weeks-long process to catch up on everything that's been left for the last minute.

And for me, it's an efficiency issue mostly. The puppy has just been spayed and manages to slip out of the tee-shirt she's wearing to protect the incision almost hourly. The quick breaks I take to get her back into her homemade get-up turn into a WWF wrestling match, ending with me covered in slimy green wound cream and dog hair, and her barking at me from the corner at the insult of it all.

Next the phone buzzes. It's another in a string of wind chill advisories or winter weather watches. We take those seriously since the weather here can literally be dangerous, so I pass it along via text to the kids and the farmer.

In the meantime, I see I have a few email notifications. One of them reminds me to file our annual corporation report with the state. Best to take care of that right away. An hour later, when I've just gotten back to the books after letting the old dog in and out twelve times (because he can't remember whether he's been out or not), the phone rings. It's the elevator calling to let us know our grain sample has come back from the state lab, and they're ready to settle our contract.

Another quick call to the farmer to relay the message. Then the phone again — no wait, that's the washing machine letting me know I need to hang the kids basketball uniforms to dry. Or the microwave, telling me the meat I forgot to take out last night is thawed and ready for the crock pot. And it's only 10 a.m.

You get the picture — life happens and chaos reigns. And not just here on the farm. We all have interruptions and get sidetracked. We all make New Year's resolutions or late night declarations to make a change. And hopefully, the win is in constantly moving forward, doing our best and cutting ourselves some slack on the days we end up falling just a little short of our goals.

Editor's note: Farver farms and ranches with her husband and their two children on the prairies of Northeast Montana. They also produce a value-added line of soup, stew, salad and snack mixes made with the grains they grow on their farm. Contact her at shauna@farverfarms.com.