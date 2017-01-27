Port: BreatheND used as sock puppet by American Lung Association to oppose legislation
How would you feel about a group representing oil industry interests coordinating with the Department of Health to oppose legislation? Or maybe agriculture interests working with the Department of Agriculture?
And not just working with, but literally being allowed to promote messaging under the banner of the state agency?
I think most reasonable people would see that as inappropriate. So what then to make of the fact that the Center for Tobacco Prevention and Control, a state agency you know as BreatheND, colluding with the American Lung Association to oppose legislation that would kill the Center’s budget?