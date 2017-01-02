Port: Let’s start giving politicians awards for leading instead of winning elections
Over the holiday weekend the Fargo Forum named Governor Doug Burgum their Person of the Year.
That’s unfortunate.
We need to stop treating election victories as if they were the finish line for politicians, rather than the first step in a process through which they will hopefully turn out to be good leaders.
My intent here isn’t to throw dirt on Burgum. He’s had a fantastically successful career in the private sector, and his rise to the highest office in state government last year was remarkable. But in terms of governing he hasn’t, you know, done anything.
Yet. Regardless, the Forum‘s premature honors aren’t his fault.
