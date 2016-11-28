“If LaVar has a playbook,” Lindsey said, “I guarantee you he’s never opened it.”

This quip came during the 2006 season, when Lindsey was making his second swing through the nation’s capital.

Of course, Lindsey’s made a career of swinging through places and not staying long before swinging on to the next stop. After playing linebacker in the NFL with the Cleveland Browns (he lockered next to Jim Brown) and New Orleans from 1965 to 1973, Lindsey began a four-decade coaching tour in 1974 as the Browns’ linebackers coach.

The tour has yet to stop, although it appears like Lindsey’s current job — the head coach at the University of San Diego, which plays at North Dakota State in the FCS playoffs Saturday — might be near the end. Lindsey, after all, is soon to be 74 years old.

