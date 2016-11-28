Port: Whatever else comes from #NoDAPL protests, let’s get ND cops body cameras
One frustrating aspect of the #NoDAPL protests is how often the protesters, and their media sympathizers, flood social media with heavily edited video and photographers purporting to show North Dakota law enforcement officers behaving unprofessionally.
Say what you want about the protest movement, but their propaganda game is strong.
It also demonstrates just how important it is to equip North Dakota cops with body cameras. In this digital age we can count on just about every interaction between law enforcement and the public to be recorded, and perhaps even live streamed, for the internet. Given that reality, it’s high time cops had their own record.