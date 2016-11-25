MARILYN HAGERTY: Rush toward Christmas begins

Thank goodness, the rush toward Dec. 25 will be tempered with sounds of music. "A Christmas Story" is being told at Empire Arts Center this weekend. And the Oak Ridge Boys are performing Sunday in the Chester Fritz.

The sights and sounds of Christmas surround us. As November bows out, members of the Chamber are getting ready to scramble eggs and fry pancakes for their annual EGGStravaganza at the Blue Moose. That's Thursday.

Meanwhile, dozens of Lions Club members have been showing up to create Christmas in the Park. Among those spotted recently: Leon Comeau, John Ramsey and Tim Dittus.

The Greater Grand Forks Symphony is bringing forth its annual holiday concert on Dec. 11. It will feature traditional favorites. And the annual musicale presented by Thursday Music Club in United Lutheran Church is slated for Sunday, Dec. 4.

MMM

Ask Marilyn

Q. Are the UND Boosters meeting before the big football game next Saturday?

A. Oh my, yes. They will be at the Ralph Engelstad Arena at noon Friday.

Q. While license plates aren't as interesting as they used to be, there still are some interesting ones floating around. What have your extra eyes of readers seen lately?

A. Here in town, YA DEN and GRATEFL and 2 ASPIRIN have been spotted. Also L84TIME, GOD BLES and B NICE.

Readers in this area have seen: XRATED, P3TUNIA, HVNFUNN, DAPPLED, BF4EVER and BYE4NOW.

MMM

Kelly and Liz

Cheerful people of the week: Kelly Peters and Liz Eggers.