Donald Trump elected U.S. President

    Port: Democrats suffer absolute bloodbath in North Dakota’s Legislative races

    By Rob Port Today at 12:45 a.m.
    State Rep. Kylie Oversen, who also serves as chairwoman of the North Dakota Democratic party, appears to have lost re-election in District 42.

    It was an ugly night for North Dakota Democrats, but that wasn’t entirely unexpected in the statewide races. No credible observer thought any of the Democrats running on the statewide ticket had much of a chance, and indeed they got slaughtered.

    Not a single statewide Democrat candidate has over 30 percent of the vote as I write this with over 84 percent of precincts statewide reporting. Their top candidate is Treasurer candidate Tim Mathern who currently has over 28 percent of the vote against Republican incumbent Kelly Schmidt.

    The next highest? Presidential candidate Hillary Clinton, who got just 26.18 percent of the vote against Donald Trump.

    Click to read more. 

