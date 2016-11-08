Port: We need national elections to matter less

Of course elections matter. Who governs our nation from the White House is a big deal. But our national elections are doing more to divide us as a nation than to bring us together behind a consensus government.

We need to solve that problem.

I’d argue that the solution is to make it so that national election matters less. Or, put another way, we need to take some of the power away from the presidency, specifically, and the federal government generally.

