UND officials 'disgusted' by offensive T-shirt spotted at NDSU football game

    Port: Bias in journalism is a real problem, but Congressional hearings are the wrong solution

    By Rob Port Today at 12:43 p.m.
    U.S. Representative Kevin Cramer (R-ND) talks at the public launch of the U.S. Agriculture Coalition for Cuba while at the National Press Club in Washington, DC, U.S. on January 8, 2015. REUTERS/Larry Downing/File photo

    Last week Rep. Kevin Cramer, North Dakota’s at-large member of Congress, wrote a letter to the heads of America’s four major television broadcast companies warning them that he intends to hold hearings regarding their bias in covering the 2016 presidential elections.

    Cramer’s opponent in the 2016 elections, Democrat Chase Iron Eyes, called the proposed hearings an “utter waste of taxpayer money,” and he’s right.

    Not only would the hearings be a waste of time and money, the government simply has no business dictating content standards to broadcasters, whether it’s regulations for language and nudity or mandated balance in political coverage.

