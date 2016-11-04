Letter: Export-Import Bank essential for ND

At the time, the Bank was shut down as some in Washington attempted to make it into a partisan lighting rod. Sen. Heitkamp however knew that Ex-Im wasn’t a Democratic issue or a Republican one. She knew that the Bank was simply the right thing to do to strengthen America’s communities and let companies like mine create jobs.

My business, Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing, has five factory locations. One of them employs 350 people in a town with a population of 751. For communities like Killdeer, and thousands like it around the country, a steady manufacturing base is the cornerstone of stability and economic health. While manufacturing is less prone to the volatility and upswings that plague energy and agriculture, it isn’t easy in today’s globalized world economy.

But for the last 80 years, American manufacturers had one strong ally in their corner – the Ex-Im Bank which steps in to offer market rate financing and insurance to help close foreign export deals when no commercial bank can do the job. Ex-Im has always been a prudent lender, that protects American taxpayers with lending standing standards so careful that its default rate is just 0.175%, five times lower than most ordinary private banks. The Bank has been so successful that it pays the cost of its own operations out of interest and fees it charges for its services, and most years turns a modest profit that goes back to taxpayer accounts as well.

Those who temporarily shut down the Bank called it a creature of big business – a “corporate welfare” slush fund that no one would really miss. But my business is living proof that’s not true. We sell wiring and cable that is incorporated into large complex machinery like airplanes. So when Boeing works with the Ex-Im Bank to sell more airplanes overseas, those transactions roll on down the supply chain and keep workers on the job at our facilities – and at thousands of other subcontractors and small suppliers nationwide.

Today, thanks to her leadership, a supermajority in Congress passed Sen. Heitkamp’s long-term reauthorization of the bank. But there is still more work to be done – since some in Congress are still waging a last gasp struggle to limit the Bank’s authority and block it from approving the deals that boost the American economy the most.

Thankfully, leaders like Sen. Heitkamp – as well as Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., and Congressman Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., who have also played important roles in both the House and Senate to support a long-term reauthorization of the Bank – continue to fight for a fully operational Bank.

Thursday, the National Association of Manufacturers honored our senator for her work. They presented her with the NAM Award for Manufacturing Legislative Excellence, based on her solid support for a strong manufacturing economy and a forward-thinking manufacturing agenda at an event in Fargo.

Hedger is vice president for business development at Killdeer Mountain Manufacturing Inc., Killdeer, N.D.