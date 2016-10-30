Jim Shaw: Get tough on racists at UND

It's time to get tougher. At the University of North Dakota, there were two alarming posts on social media. One was a photo apparently shot at a residential hall with two men and a woman wearing UND apparel. The caption of the photo says, "Locked the black b**** out." The second photo was one of four people wearing blackface masks with the caption, "Black lives matter."

These photos, presumably featuring UND students, are racist, offensive and disgraceful. Either the students are deliberately racist and don't care, or they are incredibly ignorant and stupid. Perhaps they are a combination of the two. I am upset that UND found that these pictures don't violate the school's conduct of student life. The rationale is that students are allowed free speech under the First Amendment of the U.S. Constitution.

Yes, under the Constitution, these are not criminal acts. However, schools and businesses are allowed to set up their own rules as to acceptable behavior. Swearing and racism are not allowed there. I've seen people fired in Fargo for using foul language. When I taught at Minnesota State University Moorhead, obscene language was not tolerated in my classroom, and on a few occasions, students were told to leave.

At the University of Oklahoma, video surfaced of students belonging to a fraternity singing their support of racial discrimination, and using the n-word. Within days, University President David Boren expelled two of the students, and shut down the fraternity. That's what I call decisive action that sends a strong message.

At Albright College in Pennsylvania, two students were suspended this month for their role in a video, widely shared on social media, that showed a female student in blackface. How is it that these schools can take action, but UND does nothing? It's time for UND to change its code of student life. The students involved with those disgusting photos should have been suspended.