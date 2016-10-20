Port: Candidate calls for permanent Native American member of the ND PSC
Yesterday on the radio show I hosted a debate between Public Service Commission candidates Julie Fedorchak, a Republican, and Marlo Hunte-Beaubrun, a Democrat and enrolled member of the Three Affiliated Tribes.
I invited Libertarian candidate Tom Skadeland to participate but he declined.
What surprised me about the discussion was how little the two candidates disagreed on outside of the issues surrounding the approval of the Dakota Access Pipeline.