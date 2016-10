Port: We need a “None of the above” option on our ballots

The first presidential election I could legally vote in was Bush vs. Gore in 2000.

It may surprise many of you readers, given my political proclivities today, to learn that I voted for Al Gore.

What can I say. I was young, poorly informed, and operating on the idea that Republicans were a bunch of stuck-up, uncool old people while Democrats were hip. Continue reading.