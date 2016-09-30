People at the University of North Dakota, from the administration to students to members of the faculty – are overreacting to a couple of racist Snapchat photos.

An anti-racism rally prompted by the photos is scheduled for Friday, and according to the Grand Forks Herald, “the school will form a diversity advisory council to provide recommendations for improving the campus climate on issues of diversity and inclusion.”

The problems I’m having with this are:

We don’t know origins of these photos. Were they really taken by UND students? Probably, but shouldn’t we know before we conclude?

We don’t know the context of the photos. Is there an explanation that would make them, while still stupid, at least less sinister?

A rally and a new advisory council in response to a couple of photos seems like overkill.

