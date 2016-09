Port: One of these idiots is going to be president

Republican U.S. presidential nominee Donald Trump and Democratic U.S. presidential nominee Hillary Clinton take the stage for their first debate at Hofstra University in Hempstead, New York,on Monday night. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

There is much sturm und drang over “who won” the presidential debate last night.

I’m not sure either of the candidates won, really. Donald Trump didn’t throw a chair, and Hillary Clinton managed to get through it without passing out or something.