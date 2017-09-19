Severe Weather This Evening and Tonight

Thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong, damaging wind and large hail. Some of the storms are likely to produce tornadoes.

Although the calendar suggests the severe storm season would be near its end, it just happens that many of the right conditions are present for severe storms today. Not all the storms will be dangerous today, but it is likely that many will. Be prepared to curb outdoor activities and take shelter in case of severe conditions.

StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler