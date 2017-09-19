Severe Weather This Evening and Tonight
(WDAY/WDAZ TV) Severe thunderstorms are likely this Tuesday evening and night across the eastern Dakotas and western Minnesota. A strong upper level low pressure area approaching from the Pacific Northwest is causing strong southwesterly winds in the upper levels of the atmosphere. At the surface, muggy conditions and a strong southeast wind is undercutting this upper flow, creating an explosive storm situation. The moist air will be forced upward and the wind structure will create an environment in which strong, rotating storm updrafts are likely.
Thunderstorms will be capable of producing strong, damaging wind and large hail. Some of the storms are likely to produce tornadoes.
Although the calendar suggests the severe storm season would be near its end, it just happens that many of the right conditions are present for severe storms today. Not all the storms will be dangerous today, but it is likely that many will. Be prepared to curb outdoor activities and take shelter in case of severe conditions.
StormTRACKER Meteorologist John Wheeler