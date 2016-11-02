Winter Is Coming, Maybe Soon!

All fall, our weather has been warmer than average. Frost came late. We have barely had a hard freeze. The coldest temperature so far in Fargo Moorhead has been 27 degrees. Snow has been non-existent. There hasn't even been a snow flurry.

The Polar Jet Stream, the river of air that guides weather systems has gone through a variety of positions this fall, but has not once been poised to deliver Arctic air our way. Instead, the pattern has been forcing deep low-pressure systems northward through the Bering Sea into the Arctic Ocean, spreading mild weather across North America and, on the back side, delivering moisture-laden Polar air into Siberia. This has built up a very deep snow pack especially in eastern Siberia, and helped establish an extremely cold air mass in that region of the world, with temperatures well below zero.

Over the next couple of weeks, very little is likely to change. But sometime in late November, possibly Thanksgiving week, the Jet Stream is likely to dramatically shift its position and bring this Siberian air across the Arctic region and southward into central North America. In other words, our weather is likely to suddenly become quite cold. Precisely how cold it gets will depend on a number of factors not forecastable at this point. The transition will likely be accompanied by a snowfall, but the amount of snow cannot be known this far in advance. A heavy snow would probably give the cold wave some staying power whereas a dusting would make it easier for the weather to warm up again.

It is not unusual for the weather to turn suddenly colder in November. But it did not do so last winter. In fact, average temperatures last winter across the Northern Plains region rivaled the warmest on record. The paltry 16 inches of snow that fell on Fargo moorhead last winter is the least in decades. So any sudden change to a colder, snowier pattern will be something of a shock.

So even though many details are not knowable at this point, now is the time to make sure our homes, cars, and attitudes are ready for winter weather. It appears likely to happen soon.

Meteorologist John Wheeler