Snow from Blizzard Axl subsided Monday evening, leaving behind snowpacked and icy roads across east North Dakota and northwest Minnesota. A no travel advisory issued Monday evening was lifted Tuesday morning, but a travel alert remains in effect, according to the North Dakota Department of Transportation. No travel was advised on U.S. Highway 2 between Grand Forks Air Force Base and Niagara as of 7:30 a.m., as well as state Highways 32 and 18 in west Grand Forks County and state Highway 15 between 32 and 18. Most roads in northeast North Dakota and northwest Minnesota are covered with snow and ice, so the DOT has advised residents to be careful and take extra time if driving.

Some schools in the region will start late. Crookston's and Thompson's buses' will run two hours late. No announcements from Grand Forks, East Grand Forks, Thief River Falls or Devils Lake. For a full list, go to www.grandforksherald.com/severe-weather-announcements.

Increased winds from the blizzard will linger and could continue to cause snow to drift onto roads. Residents also could wake up to subzero weather as wind chills make it feel colder, according to the National Weather Service in Grand Forks.

Flurries and snow showers could bring minimal accumulation today and tonight in the Valley, according to meteorologists. Near-normal temperatures -- highs in the high teen and low 20s with lows in the low teens and single digits -- are forecast for this week.