    Flash flooding due to storm prompts civil emergency in Aberdeen, SD

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:45 p.m.

    ABERDEEN, S.D. -- A state of civil emergency was issued Sunday, Dec. 25, in the city of Aberdeen, according to the National Weather Service.

    With temperatures near the freezing point, more than an inch of rain turned the roads to become icy and slick. The area is also under a flash flood warning.

    The Weather Service also reported cloud to ground lightning and flooding due to snow packed storm drains, warning the precipitation will freeze as temperatures drop. Residents also were warned to move to higher ground.

    A no travel advisory was issued overnight for Brown County due to icy conditions.

