Man dies after struck by train near downtown Fargo
FARGO — A man who was taken to the hospital Sunday afternoon, Dec. 25, with severe injuries after he was struck by a train in downtown Fargo later died, according to Fargo police.
The incident happened just before 3 p.m. near the 1700 block of Main Avenue.
Fargo Police Sgt. Michael Sanden said a man suffered serious injuries when he was hit by a train, but the extent of the injuries weren’t immediately known.
An ambulance took the victim to Sanford Medical Center in downtown Fargo.
Police said the man later died, according to a WDAY TV report.