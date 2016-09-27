A long string of vehicles surround the protest camp south of Bismarck-Mandan over the Dakota Access Pipeline on Tuesday, Aug. 30, 2016. File photo by TOM STROMME / Bismarck Tribune

ST. ANTHONY, N.D. — More people were arrested Tuesday, Sept. 27, in the course of pipeline protests held near St. Anthony.

The Morton County Sheriff's Department said law enforcement received reports around noon that Highway 6 was blocked. Five people were arrested for disorderly conduct.

A news release said officers responded to protests in two separate incidents on private property west of St. Anthony.

After the arrests, a caravan of protesters traveled to another pipeline work site about 2 p.m. More than 50 officers arrived at the site, where they found about 300 protesters, over 100 cars and about a dozen horses “congregating in the construction area and along the road,” the release said.

The state’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating reports of a pipeline worker being assaulted and other workers blocked from leaving or chased by protesters on horseback.

The news release said the protesters then left the site and moved to another worksite, where they met for about an hour.

A farmer also reported that he could not get across the highway to harvest his field due to the high volume of traffic.

Law enforcement are reviewing video and photos to determine whether to file additional charges for the protests at the pipeline worksites and a farmer reporting protesters shooting at highway signs and construction pipe.

Mark Tilsen, of South Dakota, who was at the protest, said no shots were fired. He said pipeline workers were gone by the time he arrived. He said most people were praying on the sides of the road.

So far, there have been 74 arrests for protest activities since opponents began gathering to stop construction of the pipeline.

Bismarck Tribune reporter Caroline Grueskin contributed to this article.