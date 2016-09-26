The Morton County Sheriff’s Department said said about 200 people gathered Saturday, Sept. 24, 2016, at a Dakota Access Pipeline construction site near St. Anthony, N.D., where officers witnessed protesters standing and sitting on pipe. Photo courtesy of the Morton County Sheriff's Department.

BISMARCK – Authorities say a Dakota Access Pipeline security guard sustained minor injuries in a confrontation Sunday, Sept. 25, with pipeline protesters at a construction site in Morton County.

However, a spokesman for protesters said he heard no such reports.

The Morton County Sheriff’s Department said law enforcement was notified at 9:30 a.m. Sunday of roughly 200 people at the site west of State Highway 6 near St. Anthony.

About 30 private security guards hired by Dakota Access LLC left the scene when protesters arrived, but three remained to inform protesters they were trespassing, the sheriff’s office said.

Protesters assaulted one security guard, and when law enforcement arrived, they witnessed protesters carrying the guard for about 100 yards, the sheriff’s office said.

Officers intervened when they saw the guard being carried and removed him from the area, Morton County spokeswoman Donnell Preskey said. He was treated by Metro Ambulance, she said.

Cody Hall, a spokesman for the Red Warrior Camp located along Highway 1806 just north of the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation where thousands of self-described “water protectors” are camping in opposition to the $3.8 billion, four-state oil pipeline, said he didn’t participate in Sunday’s action more than 20 miles away but spoke with the camp’s volunteer medics who were there.

“They said nothing of that sort ever happened yesterday,” he said of the reported assault.

Preskey, who provided photos of the protest, said she had not seen video or photos of the guard being carried.

The sheriff’s office said officers witnessed protesters standing and sitting on pipe, damaging equipment and planting trees in the pipeline right-of-way.

“Security officers reported seeing numerous protesters carrying knives; they also reported one protester with a pistol in his waistband,” Morton County Sheriff Kyle Kirchmeier said in a statement.

A video of the event posted on the Red Warrior Camp’s Facebook page showed people singing and drumming in a circle with fists raised and tribal flags waving.

Protesters dispersed on their own shortly after officers arrived, and no arrests were made, the sheriff’s office said, noting the incident remains under investigation. Authorities have arrested about 70 people in connection with the pipeline protests since Aug. 10.