ND oil production holds steady in July

Tanks used for hydraulic fracturing line a hillside in Watford City, N.D., reflecting the ongoing slowdown in the oil industry. Photo by Eric Hylden/Grand Forks Herald

BISMARCK - North Dakota oil production held steady in July and remained over 1 million barrels per day, the Department of Mineral Resources said Friday.

Oil production increased more than 2,300 barrels per day in July to 1.029 million barrels, according to the preliminary figures.

Director Lynn Helms said in his monthly update that low oil prices continue to drive the slowdown in the oil industry, which is expected to last at least through this year and perhaps into the second quarter of 2017.

Thirty-two drilling rigs were active in North Dakota on Friday, down from 70 at this time a year ago.

The number of wells that have been drilled but are waiting on hydraulic fracturing crews increased 25 to 912 at the end of July.

Natural gas production increased by 2 percent in July to nearly 1.7 billion cubic feet per day.

The percentage of gas flared increased slightly from 9.8 percent to 10.5 percent in July.