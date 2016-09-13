Crews with TransCanada work at the site of an oil leak detected in April 2016 along the Keystone pipeline, 6 miles east of Menno, south of Highway 18. (Matt Gade/Republic)

BISMARCK – New rules that would require berms to better contain spills from North Dakota oil well sites and impose sweeping regulations for oil and saltwater gathering pipelines were delayed Tuesday, Sept. 13, as state lawmakers questioned whether regulators had overstepped their authority and legislative intent.

The Legislature’s Administrative Rules Committee voted to postpone five of the more than 40 rule changes until its December meeting, after industry representatives complained that the rules would create confusion and additional costs and aren’t what lawmakers intended in a comprehensive bill passed last year.

“A handful of the changes, in our opinion, go beyond the legislative intent that you and your colleagues so clearly laid out,” North Dakota Petroleum Council President Ron Ness said, calling the rules “arbitrary and capricious.”

The committee’s decision to delay the rules that otherwise would have taken effect Oct. 1 was “very disheartening” to Troy Coons, chairman of the Northwest Landowners Association. He said some of the rules had been in the works for four years or longer and were “thoroughly vetted.”

“As property owners, farmers and ranchers, we feel the time is now to be protected by these rules,” Coons said.

It was an unusually long and involved discussion for the committee, which reviews administrative rules before they take effect to ensure agencies act within their legislative authority.

Sen. Kelly Armstrong, R-Dickinson, moved to delay the rules, including groundbreaking regulations for underground gathering pipelines that transport crude oil, natural gas or produced water from oil and gas facilities.

Armstrong said a rule requiring pipeline owners to report what leak detection methods they’re using appeared to go against the intent of lawmakers who specifically replaced “detection” with “protection” in the bill. He also noted that Department of Mineral Resources Director Lynn Helms had testified the section wouldn’t apply to gas gathering pipelines.

“We’re not voiding the rule. We’re holding it over to get more clarity,” he said.

The other delayed rules pertain to a bonding requirement for oil and saltwater gathering pipelines and the berm requirement, both of which would be applied retroactively to existing pipelines and well sites – something Armstrong and Ness said wasn’t specifically authorized in legislation.

Bruce Hicks, assistant director for the department’s Oil and Gas Division, said he was disappointed the industry tried to use Tuesday’s meeting as another comment period, after the department received 490 pages of written comments and another 89 pages transcribed from four hearings. He said the state Industrial Commission approved a number of revisions to accommodate industry concerns, including lowering the berm height from 12 inches to 6 inches and providing flexibility to allow for exceptions at some sites.

“I don’t think we’re being unreasonable at all,” he said.

Currently, 4,360 sites have berms and 3,165 wouldn’t need them because they produce less than 100 barrels of fluid per day, Hicks said. About 1,400 wells and saltwater handling facilities could need berms, he said, at a cost estimated by the department at $3,500 per site.

Ness put the cost at $6,000 to $10,000 per site and said berms may not be practical or beneficial in some locations. He said the industry favors working with state regulators on a case-by-case basis.

Hicks said the goal is to protect the environment, noting the percentage of spills contained on site has dropped to 75 percent from 81 percent in 2013.

“That concerns us because we’ve had some major spills that have come off these locations,” he said.

Committee members voted 14-0 to delay the berm rule. Sen. Connie Triplett, D-Grand Forks, said she was concerned about a lack of general authority to require berms where there’s no effect on the environment, saying the department is “on kind of shaky ground.” But she said she hopes the industry will work with regulators to address the wells in need of protection this fall.