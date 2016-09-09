A rainbow appeared Thursday, Sept. 8, 2016, over the camp north of Cannon Ball, N.D., where Dakota Access Pipeline opponents are camping in protest of the pipeline. Amy Dalrymple / Forum News Service

NORTH OF THE STANDING ROCK SIOUX RESERVATION – It was business as usual but in far greater numbers on Friday, Sept. 9, as thousands of American Indians and other opponents of the Dakota Access Pipeline waited for a federal judge to issue his decision on the Standing Rock Sioux Tribe’s request for an emergency injunction to halt pipeline construction across the Missouri River.

Art Medina, 65, and his daughter Marla, 32, who arrived Tuesday from Washington’s Confederated Tribes of the Chehalis Reservation, listened with more than 100 others in the core of the sprawling campground as a series of speakers spoke about the pending court decision, broken treaties, tribal sovereignty and the need to keep protests peaceful.

Those who've been at the camp since it began growing in early August said it's the biggest it's been yet. As a cool northwest wind wafted campfire smoke across the tents and teepees, dozens of reporters and photographers from local to international media outlets roamed the campsite, documenting the gathering of what organizers estimate to be 4,000 people from 200 different tribes.

“It’s all over the world,” Art Medina said, wearing a tan cap that reflected his service as a Vietnam War veteran. “Everybody’s watching, you know what I mean?”

His daughter was making her second trip to the camp, having brought fresh salmon and other supplies in an RV last week. Staying at the nearby Prairie Knights Casino and Resort, she planned to leave Saturday to get back to her 9-year-old daughter, but said it will be “very” hard, having made so many friends and knowing that the gathering will likely only grow with the United Tribes Technical College International Powwow taking place in Bismarck this weekend.

“It’s unexplainable. There’s no words,” she said.

And, she said, she may be back again.

“Either way, it’s going to continue,” she said of the court case. “Both sides are going to appeal.”

Harold Arres, 39, and several other members from southern California’s Soboba Band of Luiseno Indians unloaded timbers for building shelters and a pile of locally picked corn for food. Arres arrived Tuesday night after a 36-hour drive and planned to leave today so he could return for work Monday after taking a week off from his job as director of a social service program for needy families.

Arres said his own tribe reached a settlement with the federal government over water rights about a decade ago, “so we know the struggle.”

“It’s a worthy cause. We believe in what they’re fighting for. It’s going to affect a lot of people,” he said. “If they’re going to be out here for a couple more months, I’m sure we’ll be back.”

About 30 miles north of the camp, a Highway Patrol trooper and five members of the North Dakota National Guard that was activated by Gov. Jack Dalrymple on Thursday manned a traffic information checkpoint on Highway 1806, warning motorists that there could be vehicles and protesters on the road by the campsite. Indeed, a few hundred of the self-described “water protectors” marched up the highway to the construction site for a prayer ceremony before lunch.

Authorities closed Highway 1806 southbound traffic again at the checkpoint due to the large number of vehicles, people and horses blocking both lanes of traffic, said Donnell Preskey, spokeswoman for the Morton County Sheriff’s Office. Traffic was detoured to Highway 6. The Bureau of Indian Affairs also blocked traffic on the south of the protest site.

The closure is expected to be temporary and the road would reopen when the road is clear again, Preskey said.

At the camp, Phyllis Young, a Standing Rock Sioux Tribe elder, spoke of continuing to resist the pipeline regardless of today’s court decision, saying, “We will not take ‘no’ for an answer," and also addressed the Guard activation. About 100 Guard members will be on standby as the dozen or so Guard members manning the traffic checkpoint provide relief for civilian authorities so they can patrol Morton County and better respond to calls for service, Maj. Gen. Alan Dohrmann, the Guard’s adjutant general, said Thursday.

“The National Guard has no jurisdiction,” Young said, talking about the camp, where organizers are technically camping without a permit but are seeking one from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to be on its land. “We will not allow them to bring America’s war machines into our peaceful way of life we’ve created here.”

Organizers said 500 to 1,000 people are expected to attend a protest from 3 to 6 p.m. on the south end of the State Capitol lawn in Bismarck, and police said road closures and traffic congestion are likely. Bus service will be provided from the powwow to the Capitol.