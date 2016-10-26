Rapid City police said that about 8 a.m. shortly before the Delta connection flight was to take off they arrested Russel Duszak, 38, of Salt Lake City, Utah.

Police said they were notified by federal TSA staff that they believed they had smelled alcohol on the pilot.

"And so they notified one of our law enforcement officers who is stationed at the airport and then that officer called in resources from the police department to help. He was cooperative. It's a very unfortunate situation, but it was calm, " Rapid City police Lt. Mark Eisenbraun told KEVN-TV in Rapid City,

The Skywest 50-seat plane ended up leaving Rapid City at about 10:30 Wednesday morning.

In a statement, Skywest said the pilot has been placed on administrative leave and removed from flying duties during an investigation.

Skywest is a regional airline with headquarters in St. George, Utah.

