Crookston calendar 'chalk'-full of events next weekend

"There's a lot going on next weekend," said Amanda Lien, executive director of the Crookston Area Chamber & Visitors Bureau. "It's a chance for people to enjoy and experience Crookston."

Well-known artists will make their marks, and visitors also will be able to watch Twin Cities 3-D chalk artist Shaun McCann work his magic on a large-scale piece all day.

Everyone is welcome to listen to live music and chalk their own square from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Each square will cost $5, and the chalk is provided.

"We're really trying to give back to schools for supplies and engage the whole community for an artistic event," Lien said.

Water fun

In recognition of the 50th anniversary of the State Designated Water Trail, the Wilderness Inquiry of Minneapolis will bring its "canoemobile" to town on Friday and Saturday.

Lien said people of all ages and skill levels will get the chance to ride in one of several 10-person canoes from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday or 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. The festivities will be in Central Park, where a free picnic also is planned from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday.

"It's all about gathering the community and celebrating the river in our towns," Lien said.

Several groups partnered for the event, and activities such as swimming lessons also will be available.

The Community Paddle on the Red Lake River will continue from 4 to 7 p.m. Sept. 11 in Thief River Falls and at the same time Sept. 12 in East Grand Forks.

Other events

Lien said the King of Trails Citywide Garage Sales and the Marketplace in The Downtown Square also are taking place in Crookston this Saturday.

Maps for the garage sales will be available by 5 p.m. Friday at gas stations in Crookston. And to round out the weekend, Pioneer Days at the Polk County Museum and the Harvest Festival at the Red River Valley Sugarbeet Museum both happen on Sunday.

And hold onto your hats. Lien said the city's first rodeo in a long time is coming Sept. 15-16.