An uphill battle: Motocross racers of all ages compete in Fordville

Anyone brave enough for the challenge was welcome to take on the nearly 200-foot hill, which was broken up into classes based on the size of the dirt bike engines.

About 2,000 spectators came out to watch and hear the engines roar on a sunny day outside Fordville.

"(Fordville) is a good hangout to come out here and test bikes and have fun with friends," professional rider Austin Teyler said.

The Billings, Mont., man will compete later this summer on the world circuit in France.

For others, the day was a family affair.

Arnie Jelinek, Hawley, Minn., said most everyone in his family tried to beat the hill, including his youngest, Atley.

One of the fastest classes, the 600cc bikes, climbed the hill in just over 5 seconds.

The Eagle Ridge Motorcycle Club hosts the event every year. The club will host another climb Aug. 13 in Walhalla, N.D.