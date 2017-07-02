Search
    An uphill battle: Motocross racers of all ages compete in Fordville

    By Joshua Komer on Jul 2, 2017 at 8:36 p.m.
    Cash Odegaard, 4, gives a thumbs-up before riding and getting 42 feet up the hill. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)2 / 8
    Atley Jelinek, right, takes direction from his father, Arnie, before making it up the hill 42 feet.3 / 8
    Corbyn Odegaard takes on the hill as volunteers help catch him. Odegaard made it 41 feet up the hill. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)4 / 8
    Todd Teyler gets some air as he makes his way over the hill during the Fordville (N.D.) Hill Climb on Sunday. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)5 / 8
    Jarret Anderson, Harvey, N.D., kicks up some dirt as he tries to crest the exhibition hill at the Fordville Hill Climb. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)6 / 8
    Ben Stall makes his way up the exhibition hill during the Fordville Hill Climb. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)7 / 8
    Paul Dahley pops a wheelie during the senior class ride during the Fordville Hill Climb. (Joshua Komer/Grand Forks Herald)8 / 8

    FORDVILLE, N.D. — Racers ranging from professional motocross riders to toddlers with training wheels competed Sunday in the 18th annual Fordville Hill Climb.

    Anyone brave enough for the challenge was welcome to take on the nearly 200-foot hill, which was broken up into classes based on the size of the dirt bike engines.

    About 2,000 spectators came out to watch and hear the engines roar on a sunny day outside Fordville.

    "(Fordville) is a good hangout to come out here and test bikes and have fun with friends," professional rider Austin Teyler said.

    The Billings, Mont., man will compete later this summer on the world circuit in France.

    For others, the day was a family affair.

    Arnie Jelinek, Hawley, Minn., said most everyone in his family tried to beat the hill, including his youngest, Atley.

    One of the fastest classes, the 600cc bikes, climbed the hill in just over 5 seconds.

    The Eagle Ridge Motorcycle Club hosts the event every year. The club will host another climb Aug. 13 in Walhalla, N.D.

    Joshua Komer

    Joshua Komer is a Photojournalist and a Photo Technician for the Grand Forks Herald. Growing up in Charlotte, North Carolina Komer studied at Randolph Community College for photojournalism. 

    jkomer@gfherald.com
