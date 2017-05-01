Mild spring eases Devils Lake flood concerns

Meteorologists predicted earlier this year that Devils Lake would rise about 3 to 4 feet after the area saw large amounts of snow, but a slow melt and little rain has changed that forecast, according to the National Weather Service. Devils Lake saw about nine-tenths of an inch, about a quarter-inch below the 25-year average, according to the Devils Lake Basin Joint Water Resource Board.

The lake is expected to crest around 1,452 feet by early summer, give or take a few inches, according to the weather service. That’s down about a foot and a half from March’s forecast.

The lake has risen about a foot since ice on it began to open up last month. There is about a 5 percent chance of the lake hitting 1,452.9 feet, but the likelihood of hitting the 2011 record of 1,454.3 feet is slim. Overall, flooding concerns from snowmelt have eased.

Meteorologists are cautioning residents to be wary, however, as the threat of flooding is still present and depends on late spring precipitation and rainfall over the summer. It’s unclear if the Red River Valley or the Devils Lake Basin will see above-normal precipitation.

April in Grand Forks was slightly above normal for temperatures and precipitation, according to the weather service. Grand Forks’ average temperature was 44 degrees. No temperature records were set.

Grand Forks saw about 5.6 inches of snow in late April and in total collected 1.34 inches of precipitation, or about a third of an inch above normal.

A cold spell that pushed temperatures to below freezing was short-lived, and it looks like mild temperatures are here to stay for the next week. For the most part, highs should stay in the high 50s and mid-60s, though Friday could bring a high of 68 degrees in Grand Forks and possibly 70 degrees in Devils Lake. Lows are expected to stay above freezing.

Showers could move into the area in the middle of the week, according to the weather service.