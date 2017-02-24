Crookston gets a new fire station

Their main fire station, which houses the city's fire department, was built in 1970.

Originally, they had planned to spend about $120,000 to build a pole barn next to the main station to house some of the modern trucks and other equipment they use.

A better opportunity arose when the owner of a building on the north side of town offered to sell it to the Crookston Volunteer Association for $245,000.

"We couldn't turn it down." said Al Desrosier, who has been with the volunteers for 25 years.

The association decided the higher price tag was worth the long-term benefits. The building will last a lot longer than a pole barn and provide better shelter to their expensive apparatus.

"It's going to really help us serve not only the community but also the surrounding townships," said Crookston volunteer firefighter Tom Feiro, a 33-year veteran of the organization.

The location was ideal. It previously had been home to an AutoGlass Specialist business, which opened in 1999 and closed in 2006. It's been vacant ever since.

Feiro said it had everything they needed. It was a good location, had larger bay doors and a high profile, and it had office space.

"We realized this could be a fire station," Feiro said.

They moved in Feb. 12.

At the new station, they have a HAZMAT trailer, brush truck and a first-out rural fire unit. It's also home to a 1948 Seagraves fire truck they use for parades and other community events. Large area

Like East Grand Forks, Crookston and communities around it rely on a combination of professional and volunteer firefighters. The city has six full-time firefighters and one full-time fire chief.

A mutual aid agreement with the city coordinates service with the 25 volunteers in the association, as well as all the equipment they use. The city and association maintain a number of mutual aid agreements with various departments throughout Minnesota and North Dakota.

Altogether, they serve 13 townships around Crookston. It's a total of a 550 square-mile area, so the volunteers and city work together to provide services.

"We've had three calls at the same time before," said Trent Brekken, who's been with the department for 16 years.

None of the volunteers live at the station. Instead, eight volunteers live near the location, and they will respond to calls out of the station.

The Crookston fire department is celebrating 125 years of service.