At Horizon Middle School in Moorhead, there was nothing "random" about their kindness.

The students welcomed a new friend this fall to their school, and months later raised thousands of dollars as she battles a hard-fought fight with brain cancer.

They all watched Friday as the beards and hair came off a caring group of teachers.

Minutes before lunchtime, students scurried around the stage near the cafeteria.

Few took time to eat, but instead they prepared the school for a rock star party for a fellow student fighting for her life – Caleigh Jordahl Damm, a 14-year old who has battled brain cancer half of her life.

Caleigh watched as students cheered on teachers who agreed to have their heads shaved after the student body raised more than $5,000.

Teacher Jeff Offutt had this beard for 26 years.

“It gets the kids fired up, and it is just hair,” he said.

But for Offutt, the day was more than just a quick shave.

“I lost my mom a couple of months ago, so it was good to help out,” he said.

Caleigh saw the support.

“She really needs the support, each of us does,” said Horizon teacher Ira Bailey. “The theme on the back of the shirt is ‘No one fights alone.’ None of us does this alone.”

Teacher Matthias Valan started the day with the mountain man look. Within minutes, his students cheered the hair's demise.

Together, Caleigh and her mom witnessed a community of teachers and kids become part of Caleigh’s life. It has been a tough journey, but she now has an army of hearts beside her.