The fire in a large dumpster was called in just after 4:30 p.m. by members of a Des Moines, Iowa, youth hockey team and their parents who were tailgating in the Holiday Inn parking lot.

Fargo Battalion Chief Craig Nelson said it took firefighters about 5 minutes to put out the fire in the dumpster, which was located near the building. He said there were a lot of flames and smoke coming out of the dumpster, but it didn’t affect the inside of the Holiday Inn. No one was evacuated.

The cause of the fire is unknown, Nelson said. He said it appears accidental.

After reporting the fire, dads from the youth hockey team moved a propane tank away from the dumpsters and alerted people to move their cars.

The youth hockey team, which was here for a tournament, decided to tailgate before their game because of the unexpected temperatures in the 50s.

After the fire was extinguished, hockey team members took photos with the firefighters.