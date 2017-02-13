Timeline shows DAPL completion could be in the next 30-days

The federal judge says he made the decision not based on if the pipeline is "good or bad" but rather if it would cause imminent harm.

This pipeline, which is being built by energy transfer partners is expected to be complete in fewer than 30 days.

That schedule was released Monday, Feb. 13, by a Dakota Access attorney and is faster than originally thought.

With that timeline, protesters say acting quickly is necessary.

The Cheyenne River and Standing Rock Sioux tribes filed an injunction to stop work until their lawsuit is over.

On Monday that was denied.

The tribes say the pipeline could leak into their water and desecrate sacred land.

Protests over this pipeline have been going on since August.

Some have been violent and made national news.

Here's a look at the numbers of the overall impact:

Morton County says 705 people have been arrested.

Ninety-two percent of those people were from out of state and 212 had prior criminal records.

In total, $32.9 million has been spent by law enforcement.

As for the tribes' continued fight, the federal judge will hear their request for an injunction again on Feb 27.