84-year-old Verona man ice skates for first time in 30 years
VERONA, ND—A retired farmer near Verona, North Dakota is making the most of our frequent thawing and freezing.
Don Geske dusted off his old figure skates on Monday, and cruised around his front yard.
His wife, Eileen, shot this video.
Get this, Don will soon celebrate his 85th birthday!
It gets even better, this was the first time he's skated in more than 30 years.
Apparently, it's like riding a bike, you never forget how to skate.