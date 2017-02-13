One local community could lose employees from its workforce, as a notable employer closes more than a dozen stores.

Titan Machinery is closing some of its stores and consolidating businesses, like the one in Thief River Falls.

It's a business decision that could leave some people without a job.

Frank Hamerlinck, Resident: "Usually you try to replace those businesses if possible, and that's not always possible."

Frank Hamerlinck has lived in Thief River Falls for nearly 60 years.

He's seen businesses come and go.

He's worried losing Titan Machinery could be bad for the small town's economy and local farmers.

"Any time a business closes in a community it has an effect. It has an effect financially," says Hamerlinck.

And it obviously has an effect on employees.

Many are working with the company to find a new position.

The company's Chief Marketing Officer Jeff Bowman tells us the crew could be transferred to three different stores, but there's a catch.

The closest one is about 40 miles away.

Brent Lunke, Evergreen Implement Company: "We're looking at those candidates as ones that could fill those open positions."

Neighboring company Evergreen Implement is attempting to fill the void.

The employees could take positions across the street as service technicians.

"We're looking at pretty specialized people in our business that need to work with these farm machineries, so they have talents that are needed," says Lunke.

It's a solution that Hamerlinck is hoping for.

He says technology like what they sell at Titan Machinery helps Minnesota farmers stay competitive.

With less access to dealers, farmers could fall behind.

Hamerlinck: "The way things are moving in today's society, they're going to have to keep up."

Thief River isn't the only city affected.

Titan Machinery in Mayville is also one of the affected stores.