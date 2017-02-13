Melbye named Crookston mayor

"Thank you for the process, thank you for the vote of confidence, and it's time to go to work," Melbye told the council.

The unanimous vote ends weeks of Crookston being without a mayor. The council voted 4-3 in early January to give Melbye the job after former Mayor Gary Willhite resigned last year to take his seat on the Polk County Commission, a position he won in the November election.

City Charter requires five votes to approve a candidate recommended by the city's Ways and Means Committee. Some council members relayed concerns from residents that the public was being pushed out of the process, with council member Tom Vedbraaten suggesting the city hold a special election.

City Charter also requires the council to replace the mayor if he or she retires midterm, as Willhite did. The charter does not allow the city to call a special election for the seat if it is vacated before the term expires, though the council can change that.

The next election for Crookston's mayor is in 2018.

As a compromise, council member Dale Stainbrook, who stepped in to lead the city as vice mayor, suggested with City Administrator Shannon Stassen that the council take applications for the job and use a 14-member committee to interview the candidates.

A general manager of Crookston Fuel/Ampride, Melbye cited his skills as a business manager and owner as reasons why he should be mayor.

The 14-member mayoral selection committee agreed. Six members of the public—one from each of the six wards—helped council members choose Melbye over three other Crookston residents: Golden Link Senior Center Director Patricia Dillabough, Synergy on Broadway co-owner Dillon Fenno and former council member Frank Lindgren.

There was no discussion on Melbye's appointment Monday night ahead of the vote, though council members congratulated him and thanked those who helped the process along, especially the residents who sat on the committee.