Blowing snow prompts weather advisory
The National Weather Service in Grand Forks said Thursday morning blowing snow and ground drifting is creating hazardous weather conditions in the Red River Valley.
A quick-moving clipper-type weather system could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow along a line from Langdon, N.D., to Bemidji, according to a hazardous weather outlook.
The advisory affects Polk, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Beltrami, Pennington and Red Lake counties in northwest Minnesota and Cavalier, Pembina, Benson, Ramsey, Walsh, Eddy, Nelson, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele and Traill counties in northeast North Dakota.