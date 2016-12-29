Blowing snow prompts weather advisory

A quick-moving clipper-type weather system could bring 2 to 4 inches of snow along a line from Langdon, N.D., to Bemidji, according to a hazardous weather outlook.

The advisory affects Polk, Roseau, Lake of the Woods, Marshall, Beltrami, Pennington and Red Lake counties in northwest Minnesota and Cavalier, Pembina, Benson, Ramsey, Walsh, Eddy, Nelson, Grand Forks, Griggs, Steele and Traill counties in northeast North Dakota.