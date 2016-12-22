NE ND man died from house fire, sheriff says

Benson County Sheriff Steven Rohrer said first responders were called at about 7 a.m. Monday to reports of a house fire in rural Minnewaukan between Leeds and Highway 19 by a bus driver.

A man who lived there was discovered on the ground between the house and the mailbox, Rohrer said.

First responders attempted life-saving efforts on the man, who was transported to nearby Devils Lake where he was pronounced dead, according to the sheriff.

Rohrer identified the deceased man as Mark Friestad, who was the lone resident of the home. An autopsy was performed on Friestad in Grand Forks, Rohrer said.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation, but authorities do not believe there was malicious intent.

“No foul play is suspected,” Rohrer said.

Liz Brocker, a spokeswoman for the North Dakota Attorney General’s office, would not confirm or deny whether the North Dakota Fire Marshal is investigating the fire.