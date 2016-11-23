Homeless woman a victim of alcoholism, companion says

Lee Tibbets, 57, called 911 when Erin Leigh Koplitz was unresponsive after taking pills that morning in the shelter they shared in a wooded area near the U.S. Highway 75 bypass bridge west of town.

"She just went so far under, she didn't wake up," Tibbets said, sitting in a motel room acquaintances had paid for.

Koplitz was taken to RiverView Health in Crookston where she was pronounced dead, according to investigators with the Polk County Sheriff's Office.

Tibbets and Koplitz, whom he considers his wife, had been living outside since May, "like two Adam and Eves out there."

"She loved me, just loved me unconditionally," Tibbets said. "And I her, but she just loved to drink. ... I couldn't say no to her for anything."

According an online obituary, Koplitz was grew up in Richfield, Minn., and lived in various cities around the state.

"Mental illness was a force in Erin's life that she dealt with every day," the obituary says.