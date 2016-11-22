Traill County names state's attorney, deputy auditor

Charles Stock, a Crookston attorney who practiced for 17 years with Fisher, Rust and Stock law firm, will take over the Traill County seat for Stuart Larson, whose last day is Dec. 1. Larson has served the county for 38 years, according to a report in the Hillsboro Banner.

Stock previously served as a state's attorney in Steele County, according to the Banner.

Since Stock was appointed to fill Larson's position by the Traill County Commission, he won't be on the ballot until 2018.

In other news, Heather Hovey has been named the county's deputy auditor, according to a report in the Traill County Tribune. She will replace Glenda Haugen, who is taking Rebecca Braaten's position as county auditor. Braaten announced she is retiring at the end of the year.

Hovey, who previously worked at Microsoft in Fargo, began as a deputy auditor Nov. 14, according to the Tribune.

Electric, sanitation rates to go up in Thief River Falls

THIEF RIVER FALLS—When the new year kicks into gear, so will electric and sanitation rate increases in Thief River Falls.

Sanitation rates are expected to go up 10 percent Jan. 1, with the goal of a total increase of 20 percent by 2019, according to a report by KTRF Radio. Electric rates will increase 3.5 percent to cover the cost of wholesale electricity. This comes after Minnkota announced it will increase its rates by more than 3 percent in April, according to the report.

Mayor Brian Holmer said the increases are necessary to keep up with costs, adding the city would like to add to the electric reserves. There also is a variety of infrastructure needs that need to be addressed, the report said.

Survivors of Suicide group forming in Devils Lake

DEVILS LAKE—Several locals want to form a support group for suicide survivors.

The Survivors of Suicide support group will provide resources and support for those who have lost a loved one to suicide, according to a report in the Devils Lake Journal.

"You are left with unanswered questions and if-onlys," said Linda Weber, the main force behind the group and who lost her son and nephew to suicide. "You have to learn to live with the unanswered questions and come to terms that you were not responsible for their death."

Devils Lake previously did not have a support group for suicide survivors, according to a report in the Devils Lake Journal. Weber said talking about suicide can help "turn despair to hope."

The group wants to develop a presence in the community by meeting with local suicide prevention advocates, organizing and planning outreach programs, according to the Journal. A meeting date and location is in the works, Weber told the Herald on Tuesday.

For more information, call Weber at (701) 662-3157 or Theresa Deckert at (701) 662-4790.