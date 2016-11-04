Search
    Cyclist dies after Griggs County crash

    By Herald Staff Report Today at 4:53 p.m.

    GRIGGS COUNTY — A Cooperstown, N.D., man has died after being hit by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon while riding a bicycle on a county road.

    Leslie Ronningen, 67, died Thursday after succumbing to injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck on Griggs County Road 19 near Cooperstown, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

    Rick Rahlf, 52, was driving his Dodge Ram 1500 north when he came upon a northbound bicycle ridden by Ronningen. Rahlf attempted to brake and swerve to avoid the cyclist but was unsuccessful and struck Ronningen from behind, a news release stated.

    Ronningen was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries before dying Thursday.

    No charges have been filed in the incident.

