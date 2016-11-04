Cyclist dies after Griggs County crash

Leslie Ronningen, 67, died Thursday after succumbing to injuries suffered when he was struck by a truck on Griggs County Road 19 near Cooperstown, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Rick Rahlf, 52, was driving his Dodge Ram 1500 north when he came upon a northbound bicycle ridden by Ronningen. Rahlf attempted to brake and swerve to avoid the cyclist but was unsuccessful and struck Ronningen from behind, a news release stated.

Ronningen was taken to Essentia Hospital in Fargo, where he was treated for life-threatening injuries before dying Thursday.

No charges have been filed in the incident.