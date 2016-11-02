Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

Grand Forks region job openings down 25 percent from 2015

    Bear draws a crowd in downtown Duluth

    By Forum News Service Today at 10:24 a.m.
    1 / 3
    A bear surveys its surroundings from a tree outside the Radisson Hotel in downtown Duluth on Wednesday morning. (Andrew Krueger / akrueger@duluthnews.com)2 / 3
    3 / 3

    A bear in a tree outside the Radisson Hotel in downtown Duluth drew a steady stream of onlookers Wednesday morning.

    The Duluth Police Department blocked off a portion of West First Street behind the hotel, near the Civic Center, for a brief time before authorities appeared to adopt a hands-off approach, to let the bear climb down on its own and make its way to the parks and undeveloped areas of the city that in Duluth are just a few blocks from downtown.

    Meanwhile, employees from the nearby St. Louis County Courthouse, City Hall and federal building, among other passersby, stopped to take photos and spend a few moments watching the bear on the frosty morning.

    In May 2015, a bear drew larger crowds of onlookers as it spent much of its day in trees and ambling around the Civic Center.

    Explore related topics:NewsregionminnesotaduluthBear
    Forum News Service
    The Forum Communications News Service is the premier news wire service covering the Upper Midwest, stretching from the oilfields of western North Dakota to the plains of South Dakota and to the shores of eastern Minnesota. For more information about the services we offer or to discuss content subscriptions, please contact us.
    fccnewsadmin@forumcomm.com
    Advertisement
    randomness