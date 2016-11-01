City leaders have a great idea for a solution, but they have one big problem: there's no way to pay for it.

LeeAnn Nelson, Diamonds and Designs owner: “For me, it just can't come soon enough.”

For this business owner, it's all enthusiasm for this housing project with the hopes of more foot traffic and more customers. For others, it represents staying ahead of the times

Brain Holmer, TRF mayor: “I don't want to end up in a crisis. I wanna stay ahead of it and not end up in that situation where we are behind the 8 ball. We need to start looking in the future and be a little more active and proactive.”

This project plans to create nearly 150 units of new housing right in downtown Thief River Falls.

With more to come afterwards - the city is looking into building 900 units over the next 10 years.

That's because some companies like Digi-Key are hiring as many as 100 new staff members a year.

Trevor Swanson, Purdy’s Shoes owner: “I think it will help a lot. I mean, you'll have people that will - more consumers with ready incomes right in your town. So it will make it easier for us to have a bigger customer base.”

The project will be done in two phases, the first being to complete demolition and reconstruction near the river.

It's not all demolition and rubble for this project. One building will be renovated instead of torn down. They're also going to add three stories on top of the building for additional units here.

So with little known about when or how, most are enthusiastic about the end result whenever it will come.

Nelson: “Everybody needs a boost. Every little city needs something fun and exciting and something new going on. It's progress and we all need progress. So this will be a good boost for our community.”

This project will cost $30 million. About 25% will hopefully be funded by grants. The rest is private investors that the developers, Schuett Development, still need to get on board.

Schuett Development is refusing to comment about how and when they plan to get the funds.