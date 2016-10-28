Regional Roundup

After hearing from multiple parties, the EDA unanimously voted Wednesday to keep its 4 acres of land near Moose Park. The land under discussion, known as the old Black Bear Grill, borders U.S. Highway 59 and is just north of the park. The market value of the land is $6,400.

Jual Carlson had proposed building a 40-unit apartment complex at the site, which sits adjacent to 58 acres he owns there, according to a report in the North Star News. Kraulik Excavating of Stephen, Minn., also was interested in the property, with Nathan Kraulik stating he would like to relocate his business to Karlstad.

The plans met some pushback from residents, who voiced concerns over having heavy machinery near the park, where children play, the North Star reported. Kraulik said he could build a fence to address those concerns.

Corey Wikstrom said the Karlstad Park Board could use the 4 acres to expand Moose Park. Selling the land to a developer "could change the dynamic of the park if a business is built there," Karlstad City Clerk Sue Dufault said.

In the end, the EDA declined to sell the land for now.

"It seems to cause more problems if we do," EDA member Wayne Ruud said in the North Star report.

Township petitions for better care of road

CROOKSTON—A township in Polk County said if Crookston can't do its part to take care of a road near Gentilly, Minn., they want the county to do the job.

Wayne Capistran of Crookston Township gave a petition to the Polk County Commission on Tuesday, saying County Road 46 between County Road 11 and U.S. Highway 2 has become a dangerous road, according to a report from KROX Radio. The road is covered by a joint-powers agreement between Crookston and Gentilly, with each township looking after a mile of the road.

Capistran claimed Gentilly has held up its end of the bargain, but Crookston has not done its part to properly maintain the road.

"We have at least 20 locals using the road each day, and it is a very dangerous situation," he said in the KROX report. "I have pulled a number of people out, and it should be kept open. We would like the township to do their job; if not, the county will have to take it over."

Crookston Township Chairman questioned why the matter hadn't been brought before his township before a petition was submitted to the County Commission, according to KROX. The road is marked as minimum maintenance, and the county does not conduct winter maintenance on such roads, he said.

"We have five residents that live on the next mile in Crookston Township, and they have never come to one of our meetings and said they want it open," Adams said in the KROX report. "It isn't a mail route or school bus route. It would have been nice if Mr. Capistran would have come to our township meeting instead of getting the county involved."

The County Commission took no action on the petition but said it would look into the matter.

Crookston Fire to share property with city

CROOKSTON—The Crookston Fire Department will have a second home.

The City Council voted Monday to approve an agreement to share the property at 1921 Sahlstrom Drive with the Crookston Fire Association, which recently bought a building there, according to KROX Radio. The Fire Department will use the building as a fire station for the north end of Crookston, which should help firefighters respond more quickly to calls of service on that side of town.

"The city is proud to partner with that organization on the North Fire Station," City Administrator Shannon Stassen said. "I really want to thank the Crookston Firefighters and the Association for having the foresight to purchase that property and work on improving it for the safety for our community here in Crookston and the surrounding townships that we serve together."

The Fire Department's first station is at 620 S. Main St., which is just south of the Red Lake River.

Thief River Falls airport reaching 'new normal'

THIEF RIVER FALLS—More than 1,000 passengers flew out of the Thief River Falls Regional Airport in September, but the airport's manager said that is the new normal.

Boutique Air has been serving Thief River Falls since July with 18 round-trip flights per week. The air service took over for Great Lake Airlines, which lost its bid for an Essential Air Service contract to Boutique. Great Lakes' contract expired May 31.

Planes can carry eight passengers and usually average about 7, Airport Manager Joe Hedrick told TFR Radio.

"We're looking quite well," he said. "Like I said, we are finding our new normal."

Boutique has had some delays but no cancellations, making it a reliable air service, Hedrick told TFR Radio.

Devils Lake Chamber celebrates 90 years

DEVILS LAKE—The Devils Lake Chamber of Commerce celebrated serving the city for 90 years this week, with the goal of promoting local shopping.

The Chamber held its annual meeting Wednesday at Lake Region State College, with Amber Sander, owner of the downtown boutique store Boots and Heels, being honored as the Chamber Member of the Year, according to a report from KZZY Radio.

The Chamber added 28 members in the past year, bringing its total to 290, according to a report in the Devils Lake Journal. About 100 people attended the event.

Presenters said tourists spent $49.8 million in Ramsey County in 2013. Tourism also created 720 jobs in the region.