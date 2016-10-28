Search
Over 140 arrested after armed eviction of pipeline protest site

    VIDEO: 22-year-old killed, 1 injured in crash near Wahpeton

    By Forum News Service Today at 8:10 a.m.

    WAHPETON, N.D.—One person died and another was injured when a car and a truck collided Thursday morning, Oct. 27, near Wahpeton.

    According to a report released by the North Dakota Highway Patrol:

    The crash happened about 6:45 a.m. on 182nd Avenue S.E. about a mile north of Wahpeton.

    A car driven by a 22-year-old male from Wahpeton was northbound on 182nd Ave. S.E. when it collided with a dump truck that was southbound on 182nd Avenue and turning left into the driveway of a business.

    The driver of the car died at the scene.

    The driver of the truck, David A. Kimble, 45, of Glyndon, Minn., was taken to CHI St. Francis Health in Breckenridge, Minn., for medical treatment.

    No other details were available.

