Gilby bank branch closes after more than 80 years of service

Bremer Bank announced the closure of the Gilby branch in late July and hosted the Thursday event as a way to thank the community for its long-running support. When the bank shuts its doors today, it'll be for the last time.

Present at the Thursday event was John Scott, whose father John W. Scott played a central role in bringing the bank to Gilby in the early 1930s after buying the charter for a failed bank in neighboring Honeyford, N.D.

"It had to happen, I'm sure, but we hate to see it," Scott said of the bank's Friday closure. "There's been a lot of history going through the bank. My dad had an office in the back of the bank when he was upstairs, and when the banker would turn down the farmer for a loan down below, they'd just go back and get money from J.W."

By the 1950s, the Gilby bank's deposits had grown considerably, to the point where the bank's main operations expanded and moved south to Grand Forks. Along with the new turf, the bank took on a new name, rebranding itself under the less geographically specific title of Valley Bank and Trust Co.

The Gilby location was kept on as a paying and receiving station and continued to serve the largely agrarian community.

In 1993, Valley Bank was purchased by St. Paul-based Bremer Financial Corp.

At one point, before going over to Cliff's for lunch, Scott debated with former Valley Bank President John Cook over exactly how many times the bank in Gilby had been robbed.

The men recalled two for-sure instances, but decided to settle on the more impressive sounding number of three.

But before any of that, Cook began working in the teller window at the bank in Grand Forks in 1961. By 1973, he was the bank's president. He would stay on through the transition to Bremer's ownership and retired in 1996.

Changing business

Cook said the Gilby closure is a part of a wider shift in the business landscape.

"I think it's the way the banking industry has gone," Cook said. "I think technology has had a lot to do with it, as a lot of that banking is now being done online. I also think the customer base shrinks with the farms getting larger."

Tim Nelson, a farmer from nearby Forest River, N.D., said he opened his account at the Gilby location back in the 1970's. He said the bank in Forest River had closed about a decade ago. To Nelson, the closure of the small town banks was a "sign of the times," and a sad one at that.

"I understand it's probably not in the cards to have banks in every little town anymore," he said. Though he does most of his business in Grafton, N.D., Nelson said it had been convenient to have the Gilby bank in the area, especially for picking up cash.

"I'm old school, don't have an ATM card," he said with a laugh, "though I guess I'll get one now."

Husband and wife Marvin and Susan Larson also came to Cliff's to say goodbye to the bank. Both had been longtime customers of the local branch. Marvin had a family connection. His father was one of the first original partners in the bank.

"I got an account there when I was 13," Marvin said. "I still have the account number—I think the checks are numbered 15,000 or something. We've been with the bank forever."

Susan said the family would be switching their business to the Bremer Bank branch in Grand Forks. She said the digital and smartphone-driven approach to banking might provide some convenience to those who can use it, but lacked a certain human element.

"I know I can take my check, take the picture of it and deposit it, but I'll miss the personal touch," Susan said, recalling a specific instance when that human aspect made itself apparent.

"My daughter went to the bank once and took out a quarter to play Pac-Man at the community center," she said with a laugh. "You couldn't do that at a bigger bank, but everybody knew everyone."